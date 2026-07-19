Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup Waffles with Bananas Foster with Smith's Chef Jeff

Crisp chocolate waffles loaded with peanut butter cups and topped with buttery bananas foster make this breakfast feel somewhere between a diner favorite and an over-the-top dessert dream.

Chocolate Waffles

• 2 cups all-purpose flour

• ½ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

• ½ tsp espresso powder

• 2 tbsp granulated sugar

• 1 tbsp baking powder

• ½ tsp salt

• 2 eggs

• 2 cups buttermilk

• ½ cup melted butter

• 1 tsp vanilla extract

• ½ cup mini chocolate chips

Bananas Foster

• 4 tbsp butter

• ½ cup brown sugar

• ½ tsp cinnamon

• 3 bananas, sliced

• 1 tsp vanilla extract

• 2 tbsp brandy (optional)

Peanut Butter Drizzle

• ½ cup creamy peanut butter

• 2 tbsp maple syrup

• ⅓ c. milk

To Serve

• Whipped cream

• Mini chocolate chips

• Chopped peanuts

Directions

1. Preheat and prepare the waffle iron according to the manufacturer's directions.

2. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, cocoa powder, espresso powder, sugar, baking powder, and salt until evenly combined.

3. In a separate bowl, whisk together the eggs, buttermilk, melted butter, and vanilla extract.

4. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and stir just until combined. Fold in the mini chocolate chips.

5. Lightly grease the waffle iron if needed. Cook the waffles until cooked through and slightly crisp on the outside.

6. While the waffles cook, prepare the Bananas Foster topping. Melt the butter in a skillet over medium heat. Stir in the brown sugar and cinnamon until dissolved.

7. Add the bananas and cook 2–3 minutes until softened and coated in the caramel sauce. Stir in the vanilla and brandy, if using.

8. For the peanut butter drizzle, whisk together the peanut butter, maple syrup, and enough milk to create a smooth, pourable consistency.

9. To serve, top warm waffles with Bananas Foster, peanut butter drizzle, whipped cream, mini chocolate chips, and chopped peanuts.

Chef Jeff Tips

• The espresso powder enhances the chocolate flavor without making the waffles taste like coffee.

• Mix the batter just until combined to keep the waffles tender.

• Use ripe bananas for the sweetest Bananas Foster topping.

• For an extra peanut butter cup feel, sprinkle additional mini chocolate chips over the finished waffles.