Applebee's is a place to connect over a meal, whether it's a family dinner, lunch with friends or a casual night out.

Ashley Hawk visited the West Jordan location which is part of Apple Mountain, a locally-owned, family-run Applebee's franchise group that operates all 10 restaurants across Utah and in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Apple Mountain was recognized as a 2026 International Franchise Association Franchisee of the Year — a reflection of its focus on people, service and local communities.

The team takes pride in warm, attentive hospitality and making guests feel welcome.

You'll want to visit the restaurant, explore the menu including new Skillets and 2 for $25 options which include two entrees and an appetizer for $25.

You can learn more at applebees.com.