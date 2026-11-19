With the 2026 holiday season fast approaching, with it comes an increase in mental health concerns, and mothers are certainly not immune to the challenges that are often the result of increased stress and anxiety.

Justin Hatch, LCSW – the Director of Behavioral Health Services at MountainStar Healthcare’s Ogden Regional Medical Center – joined FOX13’s The PLACE on Thursday to discuss behavioral health services across the MountainStar Healthcare network. Hatch was joined by Alana Bush, CSW – the Perinatal Mental Health IOP Therapist who is leading a new virtual perinatal mental health IOP group that recently opened at the Ogden hospital.

“While the holidays are often associated with happiness and togetherness, they can also intensify feelings of depression, anxiety, and loneliness in some people. It’s important to recognize that for those affected,” Hatch told host, Ashley Hawk.

Thirty-eight percent of people experience more stress during the holidays. Increased stress can lead to depression.

But Hatch says that several factors can contribute to people struggling more with depression during the holidays. Factors include: stress and expectations (financial pressures, holiday obligations, and trying to create the "perfect" holiday), grief and isolation (missing loved ones, strained family relationships, or feeling disconnected from others), and seasonal changes (shorter days and reduced sunlight can negatively affect mood, particularly for people susceptible to seasonal depression).

Three recommendations for how people can better manage depression during the holidays:



Simplify – Set realistic expectations.

Give yourself permission to say “no” and establish healthy boundaries.

Avoid overcommitting to holiday events, obligations, and financial pressures.

Focus on what is meaningful rather than trying to create the perfect holiday.

Spend time with supportive friends, family, or community members.

Maintain healthy routines, including physical activity and activities you enjoy.

If traditional holiday gatherings are difficult, consider creating new traditions or finding other ways to connect.

If depression symptoms persist, worsen, or begin interfering with daily life, reach out to a mental health professional.

Depression is treatable, and there are effective resources available. Connect – Don’t isolate yourself. Seek help – Recognize when additional support is needed.

Perinatal Mental Health IOP Program at Ogden Regional Medical Center

According to the American Psychiatric Association, Perinatal Depression (formerly Postpartum), refers to depression occurring during pregnancy or after childbirth. The use of the term “perinatal” recognizes that depression associated with having a baby often begins during pregnancy. Postpartum depression refers to depression experienced after childbirth.

The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) reports that approximately one in eight women with a recent live birth report symptoms of postpartum depression and as many as one in five experience a perinatal mood or anxiety disorder. These conditions are common and treatable. Experiencing any of the above symptoms does not mean someone is a bad mother.

Perinatal mood and anxiety disorders can look different for everyone. Common symptoms include, but are not limited to:



Persistent sadness or crying

Excessive worry or anxiety

Feeling overwhelmed or irritable

Sleep difficulties (too much or too little)

Loss of interest in activities you once enjoyed

Difficulty bonding with your baby

If you or someone you love is experiencing any of the above symptoms – and they are interfering with daily life – help is available.

To respond to the need, Ogden Regional Medical Center opened a new Perinatal Mental Health IOP Program and began accepting patients on Nov. 1, 2026. The service is an open group which means that people can join at different times.

“We want mothers to know that they deserve support and deserve to feel like themselves again,” Bush said. “They don’t have to do this alone! That’s the biggest thing we want moms to know and really understand. We want to help.”

The new program is a compassionate and specialized Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) for mothers who are pregnant or in the postpartum period and struggling with Perinatal Mood and Anxiety Disorders (PMADs). The program provides a supportive environment where mothers can receive structured mental health treatment while remaining at home and attending virtually.

Treatment focuses on helping mothers develop coping skills, manage symptoms, and build meaningful connections with others experiencing similar challenges. The program consists of virtual group therapy that is scheduled on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for eight weeks, consisting of 24 total sessions.

The program also offers in-person opportunities for mothers to connect with others, build relationships, and receive additional support.

To schedule an intake, call (801) 479-2610. Insurance is accepted and financial assistance may be available.

“Whether someone is struggling with depression during the holidays or experiencing depression or anxiety during pregnancy or after having a baby, the important thing to remember is that help is available. You don't have to navigate these challenges alone,” Hatch added.

Services are available along the Wasatch Front, including in Ogden, at Cache Valley Hospital in Logan, at Lakeview Hospital in Bountiful, at St. Mark’s Hospital in Salt Lake City/Millcreek, and at Mountain View Hospital in Payson.

For more information, visit MountainStar.com.