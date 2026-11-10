Every year, SameDay makes an effort to give back to those who need it most as the cold winter weather sets in

With temperatures continuing to drop here in Utah, many of us are reaching for our winter coats without giving it second thought.

But, for some families it isn't that simple.

Every year SameDay makes an effort to give back to those in need as the cold weather sets in.

Their technicians are in and out of homes every day, helping families stay comfortable with reliable heating and cooling systems.

FOX 13 is teaming up with Unified Fire Authority and SameDay Heating & Air, Plumbing, and Electrical for Coats for Comfort, a new partnership to help Utahns in need stay warm this winter.

Community members can help by donating new coats at of the 26 Unified Fire stations or 14 Salt Lake City Fire stations. The coats will be distributed to several Utah charities to get them into the hands of people who need them most.

You can learn more at fox13now.com/coats.