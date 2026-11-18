Imagine bringing your newborn home but first having a chance to rest, recover, and get some much-needed support.

A new facility opening in January 2027 in Lehi called Levata hopes to change the way moms experience those first days after childbirth.

Jenny Hardman visited Levata and talked with Tavia Scott, Director of Hospitality, who says women get their own suite and there's a nursery as well.

In addition they offer spa services like manis and pedis and hair styling as well as relaxation rooms for sound baths and meditation.

Levata also offers lactation specialists and postpartum mental health support as well because as Founder & Clinical Director, Lyndsey Proctor, says, becoming a new mom is beautiful and can be overwhelming.

You can learn more at levataretreat.com.