Meet Utah's First-Ever Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Executive Chair

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women in the United States, other than skin cancers, and accounts for about 1 in 3 new cancers diagnosed in women each year.

In Utah, 2,480 Utahns are expected to face breast cancer this year alone.

Ashley Hawk talked with Dr. Tawnya Bowles, MD, Senior Director for Oncology, Canyons Region, Intermountain Health, and she's Utah's very first Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Executive Chair.

She says for women at average risk, the current American Cancer Society recommendations are:



Women ages 40–44 have the option to begin annual mammograms.

Women ages 45–54 should have mammograms every year.

Women 55 and older can switch to mammograms every other year or continue annual screening.

Women with higher-than-average risk may need additional screening, such as breast MRI, and should discuss their individual circumstances with their health-care provider.

Intermountain Health is making it easy to get your mammogram, it's as simple as making dinner reservations on their website.

Dr. Bowles says it doesn't take much time, you can even do a mammogram during your lunch break.

Mammograms are painless and regular screening is one of the most reliable ways to detect breast cancer early.

Intermountain will have its Mammogram Bus at the Making Strides in Utah.

The walk is on Saturday, October 24, 2026 at America First Field in Sandy. Registration & Pre-Walk Program is at 9am, the walk begins at 10am.

You can get involved as an individual, join an existing team or create a team.

Register at makingstrideswalk.org/ssaltlakecityut.