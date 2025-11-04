MountainStar Healthcare celebrates Utah’s first Galen College of Nursing graduates

As part of MountainStar Healthcare’s commitment to advancing the future of nursing in Utah, the healthcare network is thrilled to announce the first graduating class of nurses at Utah’s Galen College of Nursing. HCA Healthcare, known locally as MountainStar Healthcare, brought Galen College of Nursing to the Salt Lake Valley in 2023. On October 21, 2025, the state’s newest RNs accepted their diplomas and walked the stage in front of their loved ones, ready to officially begin their careers as nurses!

One of the state’s newest nurses to join the workforce — Shanna Dufner, a technician who’s been working in the Labor & Delivery department at MountainStar Healthcare’s Cache Valley Hospital in Logan for over 10 years — is one of those graduates. She earned her Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) at Galen and has plans to continue her education at the college to receive her Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), as well.

“For as long as I can remember, I’ve always wanted to be a nurse. Life took me down a different path for a while. I started my family young and focused on raising my three amazing daughters. I’ve loved working in the healthcare space as a tech, but I wanted to be an RN. I knew I could do it, but life always seemed to get in the way,” Shanna told Morgan Saxton on FOX13’s The PLACE. “I had given up on becoming a nurse until HCA Healthcare and Galen College of Nursing made it possible. So, at 40, I started the Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) program at Galen College of Nursing! I’ll graduate when I’m 42 years old! I would love nothing more than to teach my daughters how to do hard things and be proud of themselves for their accomplishments.”

Katie King, the Chief Nursing Officer (CNO) at MountainStar Healthcare’s Timpanogos Regional Hospital in Orem has also advanced her education thanks to parent company, HCA Healthcare.

“I’ve been with the company for 23 years and they helped pay my way through nursing school – onto my bachelor’s and master’s degrees,” Katie said, explaining the benefit of HCA Healthcare’s tuition reimbursement incentive program.

Together, Shanna and Katie recently joined FOX13’s The PLACE to discuss their experience at Galen College of Nursing and to talk about the school’s first graduation.

Programs offered at Galen College of Nursing

Galen College of Nursing is one of the nation’s leading nurse educators. In Utah, Galen College of Nursing offers students participation in four different programs. They include:

· 2-year ADN in-person program

· RN to BSN online

· MSN online, and a

· DNP online.

For those already in nursing and looking to advance their career, Galen’s interactive online RN to BSN program offers a flexible pathway for working nurses seeking future growth and development.

Galen’s online MSN program is offered with options in nursing education as well as nursing and healthcare leadership, created in collaboration with HCA Healthcare leaders, to help develop future nurse leaders and bridge the education-practice gap.

“Galen’s presence in Utah helps us welcome more passionate people into the nursing profession, and we are thrilled to see how Galen will continue to help our existing nurses and care team members advance their education and develop their careers,” Katie King explained. “Whether you are working to advance your nursing career or if you’re brand new to nursing, Galen provides an extraordinary student experience, combining academic rigor with individualized support, state-of-the-art hands-on learning and caring, supportive faculty and staff.”

MountainStar Healthcare to develop and support healthcare talent

“At the heart of great patient care are great nurses,” Katie King explained. “At our core, MountainStar and HCA Healthcare are committed to supporting our colleagues’ career growth and professional development.”

MountainStar Healthcare currently employs more than 6,800 colleagues in their Utah care network. The introduction of Galen in Utah demonstrates MountainStar Healthcare’s commitment to all of their colleagues – and specifically their 2,500 nurses caring for Utah’s families.

MountainStar Healthcare understands it is critical that Utahns have access to nursing education in order to meet the increasing healthcare needs of our communities well into the future. Utah needs more nurses! That’s why – in part – there are financial incentives for clinical colleagues to pursue additional education, at Galen College of Nursing and elsewhere.

As part of HCA Healthcare, MountainStar offers a great deal of support, including tuition assistance, student loan repayment assistance, discounts at a number of higher education institutions, as well as two HCA Healthcare Centers for Clinical Advancement in Utah, with state-of-the-art training technology to enhance ongoing clinical education.

In fact, any MountainStar Healthcare/HCA Healthcare ADN RN can go to Galen College of Nursing to obtain their BSN for FREE (RN to BSN). The online bridge program is 100% paid for by HCA Healthcare.

“Having one of the nation’s leading nurse educators here along the Wasatch Front will help us nurture the pipeline of new nurses and also provide continuing education options to the thousands of nurses and clinicians already serving Utahns within the MountainStar Healthcare family,” Katie added. “For any fellow Utahns who have been considering a healthcare career, this is a great opportunity to begin their journey with a great organization and receive assistance with educational goals in the process.”

Shanna took advantage of the opportunity.

“HCA Healthcare’s support made all of the difference for me. The financial and professional support created a space for me to follow this dream. Going back to school later in life can feel overwhelming, but knowing that my company believed in me and wanted to invest in my education made it possible. It showed me that they truly value their nurses and want to see us grow,” Shanna said. “When Galen College of Nursing came to Utah, it opened the door for me. At 40, my girls were grown and on their own paths in life, so I took the leap. I wanted to show them that it is never too late to chase their dreams and to do hard things. I love that my company is investing in my higher education.”

Shanna says one of the greatest highlights of nursing school was the comradery felt in her graduating class.

“My cohort became family. My cohort taught me so many things. I love and adore my group. We are pretty tight knit,” she said. “I have friends I will keep for life.”

For anyone debating whether to go into nursing, Shanna says just do it!

“Take the leap. Getting started is half the battle. Nursing school was definitely a journey, with so much hard work, but it was absolutely worth it. I always had the support of my professors, hospital staff, and my cohort through every challenge.”

Additional advice she offers? “For anyone starting out, buy a good stethoscope. It really does make all the difference,” Shanna added.

At graduation, Shanna was presented with The Kathryn Mershon Emerging Leader in Nursing Award.

Utah’s Galen College of Nursing is located in Draper, near the city’s only hospital, MountainStar Healthcare’s Lone Peak Hospital.

Galen College of Nursing

344 W 13800 S

Draper, UT 84020

Admissions: (801) 308-7373

Main: (801) 308-7300

Email: admissions@galencollege.edu

Chat Us: galencollege.edu/get-started/chat

Website: GalenCollege.edu

MountainStar Healthcare encourages future and current nurses to apply to continue advancing their education. For more information about Galen College of Nursing, visit MountainStar.com/GalenCollege or call (801) 308-7300. Go to galencollege.edu/campuses/salt-lake-city to apply today!

