Pinterest is coming to life this week at Pinners Conference

Pinners Conference brings all of the projects, recipes and ideas on Pinterest to life!

Pinners features 140 classes covering popular Pinterest trends, along with a shopping floor featuring more than 400 shops. Attendees can explore everything from hands-on experiences and power tools to shopping and the latest trends making their way across social media.

The event runs Thursday, November 5 through Saturday, November 7, 2026 at the Mountain America Expo Center.

Ashley Hawk was at Pinners Thursday to see some of the exciting things happening.

She talked with Sarah Grover, from Sarah Grover Home, who will be teaching design classes for holiday decorating, and you can buy her beautiful garlands and other items right at Pinners.

She also talked with Ashton Zager, who will be teaching weaving classes at Pinners. You can also buy her kits to take home.

You can learn more at PinnersConference.com and on Instagram @pinnersconf.