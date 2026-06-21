Breakfast Tostadas with Chorizo Gravy with Smith's Chef Jeff

Breakfast Tostadas with Chorizo Gravy are a bold and savory way to start the day. Perfect for brunch or a weekend feast, this dish delivers a satisfying crunch and a hearty kick in every bite.
Ingredients
For the Chorizo Gravy
· 1 lb pork chorizo
· 2 Tbsp butter
· 2 Tbsp flour
· 2 cups whole milk
· 1/2 tsp black pepper
· 1/2 tsp smoked paprika
· Pinch of salt to taste
For the Crispy Hash Browns
· 1 (20 oz) package Simply Potatoes Shredded Hash Browns
· 2 Tbsp oil
· 1 tsp chili powder
· 1/2 tsp cumin
· Salt and pepper to taste
For the Fried Eggs
· 8 eggs
· 1 Tbsp butter or oil
· Salt and pepper to taste
For the Tostadas
· 8 tostada shells
· 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
· 1 avocado, sliced
· 1/2 cup cotija cheese
· Fresh cilantro
· Lime wedges
For the Honey Lime Drizzle
· 1/4 cup honey
· Juice of 1 lime
· 1 tsp lime zest
· Pinch of salt
Directions
Prepare the Honey Lime Drizzle
· In a small bowl whisk together honey, lime juice, lime zest, and salt.
· Set aside.
Cook the Chorizo Gravy
· Heat a large skillet over medium heat.
· Cook chorizo until browned and cooked through.
· Add butter.
· Sprinkle in flour and cook 1 minute while stirring.
· Slowly whisk in milk until smooth.
· Simmer 3–4 minutes until thickened.
· Season with black pepper, smoked paprika, and salt if needed.
Cook the Hash Browns
· Heat oil on a large griddle or skillet over medium-high heat.
· Spread hash browns into an even layer.
· Season with chili powder, cumin, salt, and pepper.
· Cook undisturbed until deeply golden and crispy.
· Flip and continue cooking until crisp.
Cook the Eggs
· Heat butter or oil in a nonstick skillet over medium heat.
· Fry eggs until whites are set and yolks remain slightly runny.
· Season lightly with salt and pepper.
Assemble the Tostadas
· Place tostada shells on a serving platter.
· Sprinkle lightly with cheddar cheese.
· Add a layer of crispy hash browns.
· Top with a fried egg.
· Spoon warm chorizo gravy over top.
· Finish with avocado, cotija cheese, cilantro, and honey lime drizzle.
· Serve with lime wedges.
Chef Jeff Tips
· Using refrigerated hash browns gives you a crispier texture faster than frozen potatoes.
· Slightly runny yolks create an incredible sauce when mixed with the gravy.
· Assemble right before serving so the tostadas stay crisp.
· The honey lime drizzle brightens the rich chorizo gravy and ties the whole dish together beautifully.