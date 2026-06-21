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Breakfast Tostadas with Chorizo Gravy with Smith's Chef Jeff

Breakfast Tostadas with Chorizo Gravy with Smith's Chef Jeff
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Breakfast Tostadas with Chorizo Gravy are a bold and savory way to start the day. Perfect for brunch or a weekend feast, this dish delivers a satisfying crunch and a hearty kick in every bite.

Ingredients

For the Chorizo Gravy

· 1 lb pork chorizo

· 2 Tbsp butter

· 2 Tbsp flour

· 2 cups whole milk

· 1/2 tsp black pepper

· 1/2 tsp smoked paprika

· Pinch of salt to taste

For the Crispy Hash Browns

· 1 (20 oz) package Simply Potatoes Shredded Hash Browns

· 2 Tbsp oil

· 1 tsp chili powder

· 1/2 tsp cumin

· Salt and pepper to taste

For the Fried Eggs

· 8 eggs

· 1 Tbsp butter or oil

· Salt and pepper to taste

For the Tostadas

· 8 tostada shells

· 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

· 1 avocado, sliced

· 1/2 cup cotija cheese

· Fresh cilantro

· Lime wedges

For the Honey Lime Drizzle

· 1/4 cup honey

· Juice of 1 lime

· 1 tsp lime zest

· Pinch of salt

Directions

Prepare the Honey Lime Drizzle

· In a small bowl whisk together honey, lime juice, lime zest, and salt.

· Set aside.

Cook the Chorizo Gravy

· Heat a large skillet over medium heat.

· Cook chorizo until browned and cooked through.

· Add butter.

· Sprinkle in flour and cook 1 minute while stirring.

· Slowly whisk in milk until smooth.

· Simmer 3–4 minutes until thickened.

· Season with black pepper, smoked paprika, and salt if needed.

Cook the Hash Browns

· Heat oil on a large griddle or skillet over medium-high heat.

· Spread hash browns into an even layer.

· Season with chili powder, cumin, salt, and pepper.

· Cook undisturbed until deeply golden and crispy.

· Flip and continue cooking until crisp.

Cook the Eggs

· Heat butter or oil in a nonstick skillet over medium heat.

· Fry eggs until whites are set and yolks remain slightly runny.

· Season lightly with salt and pepper.

Assemble the Tostadas

· Place tostada shells on a serving platter.

· Sprinkle lightly with cheddar cheese.

· Add a layer of crispy hash browns.

· Top with a fried egg.

· Spoon warm chorizo gravy over top.

· Finish with avocado, cotija cheese, cilantro, and honey lime drizzle.

· Serve with lime wedges.

Chef Jeff Tips

· Using refrigerated hash browns gives you a crispier texture faster than frozen potatoes.

· Slightly runny yolks create an incredible sauce when mixed with the gravy.

· Assemble right before serving so the tostadas stay crisp.

· The honey lime drizzle brightens the rich chorizo gravy and ties the whole dish together beautifully.

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