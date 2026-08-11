Magna STEAM Academy sees major gains in attendance, behavior, and reading scores

MAGNA, Utah — Less than a year after Granite School District relaunched Magna Elementary as Magna STEAM Academy, school leaders say they are seeing improvements in attendance, behavior and reading.

Third grade teacher Lalani Warr says students often carry challenges into the classroom. “Sometimes, we are their safe space. They don’t want to leave, they’ll come to school and they’re like, 'I don’t want to go home,’" Warr explained.

The Title I school relaunched in August 2025 after district officials asked for community input. The new STEAM model uses science, technology, engineering, arts, and math to teach core subjects through hands-on learning.

“This program allows kids to use their strengths and shine where they probably wouldn’t,” Warr said.

Principal Benjamin Peters said "chronic absenteeism" dropped from 55 percent to 38 percent during the school’s first year under the new model. He said office referrals and behavioral incidents have declined, while parent involvement has increased.

Peters also said kindergarten students made significant gains in reading. “With our kindergartners, we saw a huge gain in proficiency in their reading scores. Some of the highest scores we’ve seen in the last 5 years which is just a great celebration,” he explained.

The school’s STEAM model is supported by the Beverley Taylor Sorenson Arts Learning Program, which pairs arts educators with classroom teachers to weave art into core lessons.

“I was a little 7-year-old going through some things in my family. And I was uprooted and placed in another school for a short time and I didn’t feel welcome and I wanted to be a teacher that made everybody feel safe,” Warr said.