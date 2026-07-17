Utah summer camps adapt to record heat with shade, water breaks, and cooling strategies

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s the heat of the summer — literally. And many of our youngest Utahns are enjoying their summer break, which may include heading to summer camp. But when it’s hot outside, they may have to modify plans or put in different strategies to help everyone in the camp stay cool.

Across Utah over the past week, there have been some record-breaking temperatures. On Sunday, the National Weather Service reported that the temperature reached 109 degrees. Some areas of Utah, like the Wasatch Front and Cache Valley, even had an extreme heat warning in the past week.

In North Salt Lake, the city’s recreation summer camp is in full swing. It runs during June and July.

According to Ken Leetham, North Salt Lake’s city manager, there’s not a particular time that they close down the parks, but they encourage people to use their best judgment and stay hydrated when using the playground equipment.

Leetham said their programs end in the late morning so that they can avoid the hottest part of the day. “We have water in all of our parks,” Leetham said. “If they get overheated, make sure they stop what they’re doing and get in the shade.”

During the camp, the kids are doing everything like magic tricks, dodgeball, arts and crafts, theater, improv, and more sports. Julie McLachlan, the recreation director, said they make sure to have tents up for shade and spray bottles to cool themselves down.

“We use shade tents, and we place them all around the park, and we also use water jugs and take frequent water breaks,” McLachlan said. “We also use spray bottles for all of the classes that are in the hot sun, and that really helps cool the kids down.”