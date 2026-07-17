Sidetracked band celebrates 100th free concert for Utah seniors

SALT LAKE CITY — A band of nine neighbors turned their shared love of music into joy for thousands of Utah seniors — and on the day of their 100th free concert, they got a surprise of their own.

Sidetracked performs at retirement homes and senior living communities across Utah, bringing familiar music and happy memories to elderly audiences at no charge. To mark their 100th volunteer performance, Fox 13 and Mountain America Credit Union showed up with a Dream Team surprise.

"We enjoy playing music together. It's the great catalyst. Everyone loves to hear music, and it's been very rewarding for us because it makes us feel good, and looking at the faces in the audience is one thing, but going home and feeling good is another," a Sidetracked band member said.

On stage, Mountain America Credit Union Chairman of the Board Scott Burt joined FOX 13's Dan Evans and Mountain America's Steve Wright to present the band with $2,000 to support their needs and help them continue performing.

All of the Sidetracked members have been friends for a long time — some for 60 years.

Anne Marie Oborn, wife of the band's founder and head of the fan club, was moved by the recognition.

"Just gave me goosebumps and made me a little teary-eyed because when you get this age, it's like, what can we do? What, how can we improve our surroundings and the people, and just bring joy? And so I think that he's doing that to be recognized. Thank you," Oborn said.

Paul Neuenschwander nominated Sidetracked for the Dream Team surprise after attending one of their concerts.

"I was at one of their concerts at a senior citizen center six months or so ago, and they were talking about how many performances they'd done, all free, all to senior citizens. They're my people, so I thought it'd just be a good idea when I saw your — I've seen a number of these on your shows. So I thought, why not? They could use the recognition and the money," Neuenschwander said.

Neuenschwander said the band's music does something special for the people in the room.

"You see the joy in people's eyes, they sing along, it's music that they know, it's what they're familiar with it, it brings a lot of good memories and a lot of happiness," Neuenschwander said.

Oborn said artists who quietly give back deserve to be seen.

"There's so many people that don't get recognized that do so many good things, and artists are usually out there. And maybe we needed a crutch and a pat on the back once in a while," Oborn said.

To nominate someone deserving of a Dream Team surprise, visit FOX13now.com/DreamTeam.