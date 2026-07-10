Coconut Shrimp Tacos with Piña Colada Slaw with Smith's Chef Jeff

Crunchy coconut shrimp meets cool, piña colada-inspired slaw in these fresh and flavorful tacos.

Ingredients

Coconut Shrimp

· 1 1/2 pounds large shrimp, peeled and deveined

· 1/2 cup all-purpose flour

· 1 teaspoon kosher salt

· 1/2 teaspoon black pepper

· 2 large eggs

· 1 tablespoon water

· 1 1/2 cups panko breadcrumbs

· 1 cup unsweetened shredded coconut

· Oil, for frying

Piña Colada Slaw

· 3 cups shredded cabbage or coleslaw mix

· 1 cup diced fresh pineapple

· 2 green onions, thinly sliced

· 1/4 cup chopped cilantro, optional

Slaw Dressing

· 1/3 cup mayonnaise

· 2 tablespoons cream of coconut

· 2 tablespoons pineapple juice

· Juice and zest of 1 lime

· 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

· Pinch black pepper

Coconut-Lime Crema Drizzle

· 1/2 cup sour cream

· 1 tablespoon cream of coconut

· 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

· Pinch kosher salt

To Serve

· 8 small flour tortillas, warmed

· 1 avocado, sliced

· Toasted coconut, for garnish

· Lime wedges

Directions

1. Make the slaw dressing by whisking mayonnaise, cream of coconut, pineapple juice, lime juice, lime zest, salt, and pepper until smooth.

2. Toss cabbage, pineapple, green onions, and cilantro with enough dressing to coat. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

3. Make the crema drizzle by whisking sour cream, cream of coconut, lime juice, and salt. Add a small splash of water or pineapple juice if needed to make it drizzleable.

4. Set up breading station: flour seasoned with salt and pepper, eggs whisked with water, and panko mixed with unsweetened coconut.

5. Dredge shrimp in flour, dip in egg, then press into the panko-coconut mixture.

6. Fry once in 350°F oil for 2 to 3 minutes, until golden brown and cooked through. Drain on a rack or paper towels.

7. Fill warm tortillas with slaw, crispy shrimp, avocado, toasted coconut, and a drizzle of coconut-lime crema. Serve with lime wedges.

Chef Jeff Tips

· Unsweetened coconut keeps the shrimp balanced because the slaw and crema already bring sweetness.

· Use fresh pineapple when possible for the brightest flavor and best texture.

· Do not double-fry the shrimp; one quick fry keeps them tender.