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Crispy coconut lime chicken tenders with Smith's Chef Jeff

Crispy coconut lime chicken tenders with Smith's Chef Jeff
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Summer is here, and Smith's Chef Jeff brought with it some chicken tenders guaranteed to satisfy your cravings.

Ingredients – Chicken

· 2 lbs chicken tenders

· 1 tsp kosher salt

· 1/2 tsp black pepper

· 1 tsp garlic powder

Ingredients – Gluten Free Breading

· 2 eggs, beaten

· 1/2 cup cornstarch

· 1 cup unsweetened shredded coconut

· 1 1/2 cups crushed gluten free rice crackers

· Neutral oil for shallow frying

Ingredients – Pineapple Chili Dipping Sauce

· 3/4 cup pineapple preserves

· 2 tbsp tamari

· 1 tbsp chili garlic sauce or sambal oelek

· Zest and juice of 1 lime

· 1 clove garlic, grated

· 1 tbsp water

Ingredients – Mango Cucumber Slaw

· 1 ripe mango, diced

· 1 English cucumber, diced

· 2 green onions, sliced

· Juice of 1 lime

· Small handful chopped cilantro

· Pinch kosher salt

Directions

· Season chicken tenders with salt, pepper, and garlic powder.

· Set up a breading station with cornstarch, beaten eggs, and a mixture of shredded coconut plus crushed gluten free rice crackers.

· Coat chicken first in cornstarch, next in egg, and finally in the coconut cracker mixture.

· Shallow fry in 1/4 inch of neutral oil over medium heat until golden brown and cooked through, about 3–4 minutes per side.

· For the sauce, simmer pineapple preserves, tamari, chili garlic sauce, lime zest and juice, garlic, and water until smooth and glossy.

· Toss together the mango, cucumber, green onion, cilantro, lime juice, and salt.

· Serve crispy chicken tenders with pineapple chili dipping sauce and mango cucumber slaw on the side.

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