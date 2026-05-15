Crispy coconut lime chicken tenders with Smith's Chef Jeff

Summer is here, and Smith's Chef Jeff brought with it some chicken tenders guaranteed to satisfy your cravings.
Ingredients – Chicken
· 2 lbs chicken tenders
· 1 tsp kosher salt
· 1/2 tsp black pepper
· 1 tsp garlic powder
Ingredients – Gluten Free Breading
· 2 eggs, beaten
· 1/2 cup cornstarch
· 1 cup unsweetened shredded coconut
· 1 1/2 cups crushed gluten free rice crackers
· Neutral oil for shallow frying
Ingredients – Pineapple Chili Dipping Sauce
· 3/4 cup pineapple preserves
· 2 tbsp tamari
· 1 tbsp chili garlic sauce or sambal oelek
· Zest and juice of 1 lime
· 1 clove garlic, grated
· 1 tbsp water
Ingredients – Mango Cucumber Slaw
· 1 ripe mango, diced
· 1 English cucumber, diced
· 2 green onions, sliced
· Juice of 1 lime
· Small handful chopped cilantro
· Pinch kosher salt
Directions
· Season chicken tenders with salt, pepper, and garlic powder.
· Set up a breading station with cornstarch, beaten eggs, and a mixture of shredded coconut plus crushed gluten free rice crackers.
· Coat chicken first in cornstarch, next in egg, and finally in the coconut cracker mixture.
· Shallow fry in 1/4 inch of neutral oil over medium heat until golden brown and cooked through, about 3–4 minutes per side.
· For the sauce, simmer pineapple preserves, tamari, chili garlic sauce, lime zest and juice, garlic, and water until smooth and glossy.
· Toss together the mango, cucumber, green onion, cilantro, lime juice, and salt.
· Serve crispy chicken tenders with pineapple chili dipping sauce and mango cucumber slaw on the side.