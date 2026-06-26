Crispy Pork Au Poivre with Smith's Chef Jeff

Elegant enough for dinner guests, yet simple enough for a weeknight, Smith's Chef Jeff has brought classic French bistro flavors to your kitchen with this Crispy Pork Au Poivre.
Ingredients
For the Crispy Pork
● 1 1/2 lbs thin-cut pork cutlets or thin pork chops
● Salt and pepper to taste
● 1 cup flour
● 2 eggs, beaten
● 2 cups panko breadcrumbs
● 1/4 cup grated parmesan
● Neutral oil for frying
For the Au Poivre Sauce
● 4 Tbsp butter
● 1 shallot, finely minced
● 2 cloves garlic, minced
● 1 Tbsp coarse cracked black pepper
● 1/2 cup brandy
● 2 cups beef broth
● 1 cup heavy cream
● 2 tsp Dijon mustard
● 1 tsp sugar
● 2 tsp Worcestershire sauce
● Kosher salt to taste
For Serving
● Buttered egg noodles
● Fresh parsley
● Extra cracked black pepper
Directions
Prepare the Pork
● Season pork cutlets lightly with salt and cracked black pepper.
● Dredge in flour, then egg, then panko mixed with parmesan.
Cook the Pork
● Heat a thin layer of oil in a large skillet over medium heat.
● Cook pork 3–4 minutes per side until deeply golden and cooked through.
● Transfer to a wire rack or paper towel-lined plate.
Make the Au Poivre Sauce
● Carefully drain excess oil from the skillet, leaving a small amount behind.
● Add butter and shallots and cook until softened.
● Stir in garlic and cracked black pepper.
● Carefully add brandy and simmer 1–2 minutes until slightly reduced.
● Whisk in beef broth, heavy cream, Dijon mustard, and Worcestershire sauce.
● Simmer until slightly thickened.
Serve
● Serve crispy pork over buttered egg noodles.
● Spoon au poivre sauce over the pork.
● Finish with parsley and extra cracked black pepper.
Chef Jeff Tips
● Use coarse cracked pepper instead of finely ground pepper for classic au poivre texture and flavor.
● Brandy gives the sauce a rich restaurant-style flavor without being overly complicated.
● Thin pork cutlets cook quickly and stay tender while developing a crispy crust.
● Buttered egg noodles make this recipe feel elevated while still being approachable for home cooks.