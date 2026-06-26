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Crispy Pork Au Poivre with Smith's Chef Jeff

Crispy Pork Au Poivre with Smith's Chef Jeff
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Elegant enough for dinner guests, yet simple enough for a weeknight, Smith's Chef Jeff has brought classic French bistro flavors to your kitchen with this Crispy Pork Au Poivre.

Ingredients

For the Crispy Pork

● 1 1/2 lbs thin-cut pork cutlets or thin pork chops

● Salt and pepper to taste

● 1 cup flour

● 2 eggs, beaten

● 2 cups panko breadcrumbs

● 1/4 cup grated parmesan

● Neutral oil for frying

For the Au Poivre Sauce

● 4 Tbsp butter

● 1 shallot, finely minced

● 2 cloves garlic, minced

● 1 Tbsp coarse cracked black pepper

● 1/2 cup brandy

● 2 cups beef broth

● 1 cup heavy cream

● 2 tsp Dijon mustard

● 1 tsp sugar

● 2 tsp Worcestershire sauce

● Kosher salt to taste

For Serving

● Buttered egg noodles

● Fresh parsley

● Extra cracked black pepper

Directions

Prepare the Pork

● Season pork cutlets lightly with salt and cracked black pepper.

● Dredge in flour, then egg, then panko mixed with parmesan.

Cook the Pork

● Heat a thin layer of oil in a large skillet over medium heat.

● Cook pork 3–4 minutes per side until deeply golden and cooked through.

● Transfer to a wire rack or paper towel-lined plate.

Make the Au Poivre Sauce

● Carefully drain excess oil from the skillet, leaving a small amount behind.

● Add butter and shallots and cook until softened.

● Stir in garlic and cracked black pepper.

● Carefully add brandy and simmer 1–2 minutes until slightly reduced.

● Whisk in beef broth, heavy cream, Dijon mustard, and Worcestershire sauce.

● Simmer until slightly thickened.

Serve

● Serve crispy pork over buttered egg noodles.

● Spoon au poivre sauce over the pork.

● Finish with parsley and extra cracked black pepper.

Chef Jeff Tips

● Use coarse cracked pepper instead of finely ground pepper for classic au poivre texture and flavor.

● Brandy gives the sauce a rich restaurant-style flavor without being overly complicated.

● Thin pork cutlets cook quickly and stay tender while developing a crispy crust.

● Buttered egg noodles make this recipe feel elevated while still being approachable for home cooks.

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