A simple pioneer-inspired butter made from fresh cream and sweetened with local Utah honey.

Ingredients

· 2 cups cold heavy whipping cream

· ½ teaspoon kosher salt (or to taste)

· 2–3 tablespoons local Utah honey

Directions

1. Beat the heavy cream in a stand mixer on medium-high speed (or shake vigorously in a mason jar) until it first becomes whipped cream, then continues separating into butter solids and buttermilk.

2. Strain the buttermilk into a bowl or measuring cup and reserve it for the Pioneer Buttermilk Drop Biscuits.

3. Place the butter into a bowl of ice-cold water. Gently knead and rinse, changing the water until it runs mostly clear.

4. Mix in the kosher salt.

5. Fold in the honey until evenly incorporated.

6. Serve immediately with warm Pioneer Buttermilk Drop Biscuits or refrigerate for later use.

Chef Jeff Tips

· Don't stop at whipped cream—the butter forms only after the fat separates from the buttermilk.

· Rinsing the butter removes excess buttermilk and helps it stay fresh longer.

· Use a good local Utah honey for a subtle Beehive State touch.