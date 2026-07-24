Pioneer Buttermilk drop biscuits with Smith's Chef Jeff

A rustic, cast-iron biscuit inspired by the resourcefulness of early pioneer kitchens. Perfect served warm with Chef Jeff's Fresh-Churned Utah Honey Butter.

Ingredients

· 2 cups all-purpose flour

· 1 Tbsp baking powder

· 1 tsp kosher salt

· 1 Tbsp granulated sugar (optional)

· ½ tsp baking soda

· 6 Tbsp cold unsalted butter, cubed

· ¾–1 cup fresh buttermilk (from the churned butter) or cultured buttermilk

· 2 Tbsp melted butter, for brushing

· Flaky sea salt (optional)

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 425°F. Lightly grease a 10-inch cast-iron skillet or baking pan.

2. Whisk together the flour, baking powder, salt, sugar, and baking soda.

3. Cut the cold butter into the flour mixture until it resembles coarse crumbs with pea-sized pieces of butter remaining.

4. Pour in the buttermilk and gently stir just until the dough comes together. Do not overmix.

5. Using a large cookie scoop or two spoons, drop 8 equal mounds of dough into the prepared skillet.

6. Bake for 15–18 minutes, or until the tops are golden brown.

7. Brush immediately with melted butter and sprinkle with flaky sea salt, if desired.

8. Serve warm with Chef Jeff's Fresh-Churned Utah Honey Butter.

Chef Jeff Tips

· The less you mix the dough, the more tender the biscuits will be.

· Cold butter creates steam pockets that help the biscuits rise.

· If using the buttermilk from the butter recipe, top it off with cultured buttermilk if needed for the full amount.

· Bake the biscuits close together so they rise upward and pull apart beautifully.