Get game ready with Smith's Chef Jeff and carne asada street fries

Tender carne asada, melty cheese, and vibrant toppings turn fries into a Mexican street food masterpiece that’s perfect for celebrating every goal.
Ingredients
For the Carne Asada:
· 1½ lbs skirt steak, thinly sliced
· ¼ cup orange juice
· Juice of 1 lime
· 1 Tbsp avocado oil
· 1 Tbsp carne asada seasoning
· 2 cloves garlic, minced
For the Fries:
· 1 bag (26–32 oz) extra crispy frozen fries
· 1 Tbsp Tajín seasoning
For the Toppings:
· 1 cup queso blanco, warmed
· 1 cup pico de gallo
· ½ cup cotija cheese, crumbled
· ¼ cup Mexican crema
· ¼ cup chopped cilantro
Directions
· In a bowl, combine the orange juice, lime juice, avocado oil, carne asada seasoning, and garlic. Add the sliced skirt steak and marinate for at least 30 minutes or up to overnight.
· Cook the frozen fries according to package directions until golden brown and crispy. Transfer to a bowl and toss with Tajín seasoning while hot.
· Heat a flat top grill or large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the marinated steak and cook for 2–3 minutes, stirring frequently, until browned and cooked through.
· Arrange the fries on a serving platter. Drizzle with the warm queso blanco and top with the carne asada.
· Finish with pico de gallo, cotija cheese, Mexican crema, and chopped cilantro.
· Serve immediately.