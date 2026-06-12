Get game ready with Smith's Chef Jeff and carne asada street fries

Tender carne asada, melty cheese, and vibrant toppings turn fries into a Mexican street food masterpiece that’s perfect for celebrating every goal.

Ingredients

For the Carne Asada:

· 1½ lbs skirt steak, thinly sliced

· ¼ cup orange juice

· Juice of 1 lime

· 1 Tbsp avocado oil

· 1 Tbsp carne asada seasoning

· 2 cloves garlic, minced

For the Fries:

· 1 bag (26–32 oz) extra crispy frozen fries

· 1 Tbsp Tajín seasoning

For the Toppings:

· 1 cup queso blanco, warmed

· 1 cup pico de gallo

· ½ cup cotija cheese, crumbled

· ¼ cup Mexican crema

· ¼ cup chopped cilantro

Directions

· In a bowl, combine the orange juice, lime juice, avocado oil, carne asada seasoning, and garlic. Add the sliced skirt steak and marinate for at least 30 minutes or up to overnight.

· Cook the frozen fries according to package directions until golden brown and crispy. Transfer to a bowl and toss with Tajín seasoning while hot.

· Heat a flat top grill or large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the marinated steak and cook for 2–3 minutes, stirring frequently, until browned and cooked through.

· Arrange the fries on a serving platter. Drizzle with the warm queso blanco and top with the carne asada.

· Finish with pico de gallo, cotija cheese, Mexican crema, and chopped cilantro.

· Serve immediately.