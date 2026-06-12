Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
The PlaceRecipes

Actions

Get game ready with Smith's Chef Jeff and carne asada street fries

Get game ready with Smith's Chef Jeff and carne asada street fries
Posted

Tender carne asada, melty cheese, and vibrant toppings turn fries into a Mexican street food masterpiece that’s perfect for celebrating every goal.

Ingredients

For the Carne Asada:

· 1½ lbs skirt steak, thinly sliced

· ¼ cup orange juice

· Juice of 1 lime

· 1 Tbsp avocado oil

· 1 Tbsp carne asada seasoning

· 2 cloves garlic, minced

For the Fries:

· 1 bag (26–32 oz) extra crispy frozen fries

· 1 Tbsp Tajín seasoning

For the Toppings:

· 1 cup queso blanco, warmed

· 1 cup pico de gallo

· ½ cup cotija cheese, crumbled

· ¼ cup Mexican crema

· ¼ cup chopped cilantro

Directions

· In a bowl, combine the orange juice, lime juice, avocado oil, carne asada seasoning, and garlic. Add the sliced skirt steak and marinate for at least 30 minutes or up to overnight.

· Cook the frozen fries according to package directions until golden brown and crispy. Transfer to a bowl and toss with Tajín seasoning while hot.

· Heat a flat top grill or large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the marinated steak and cook for 2–3 minutes, stirring frequently, until browned and cooked through.

· Arrange the fries on a serving platter. Drizzle with the warm queso blanco and top with the carne asada.

· Finish with pico de gallo, cotija cheese, Mexican crema, and chopped cilantro.

· Serve immediately.

Recent Good Day Utah stories

 

The Place

Share your organization and business segment ideas with The PLACE