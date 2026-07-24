Utah Celebration Potato Cakes with Smith's Chef Jeff

A crispy shredded potato cake inspired by Utah's famous celebration (funeral) potatoes, finished with a warm Celebration Cheese Sauce and a buttery cornflake sprinkle.

Ingredients

· Potato Cakes

· 2 lbs russet potatoes, peeled and shredded

· ½ medium yellow onion, finely grated

· 1 cup freshly shredded sharp cheddar cheese

· 2 large eggs

· ⅓ cup all-purpose flour

· 1 Tbsp cornstarch

· 1 tsp kosher salt

· ½ tsp black pepper

· 2 green onions, thinly sliced

· Butter and neutral oil, for frying

· Celebration Cheese Sauce

· 2 Tbsp butter

· 2 Tbsp all-purpose flour

· 1 cup whole milk

· 1 cup freshly shredded medium cheddar

· ½ cup freshly shredded sharp cheddar

· ½ cup sour cream

· Pinch onion powder

· Salt and black pepper, to taste

· Buttery Cornflake Sprinkle

· 2 cups crushed cornflakes

· 3 Tbsp melted butter

· Pinch kosher salt (optional)

· To Finish

· Fresh chives, sliced

Directions

1. Place the shredded potatoes in cold water for 10 minutes. Drain well, then squeeze completely dry in a clean kitchen towel.

2. Combine the potatoes, onion, cheddar, eggs, flour, cornstarch, salt, pepper, and green onions. Mix just until combined and form into 8 evenly sized cakes.

3. Heat a cast-iron skillet over medium heat with butter and a splash of neutral oil. Cook the cakes 4–5 minutes per side until deeply golden and crisp.

4. Meanwhile, prepare the Celebration Cheese Sauce by melting the butter, whisking in the flour, and cooking for 1 minute. Gradually whisk in the milk until thickened. Stir in both cheddars until smooth. Remove from the heat, then fold in the sour cream, onion powder, salt, and pepper.

5. Toss the crushed cornflakes with the melted butter until evenly coated.

6. To serve, spoon a layer of the warm Celebration Cheese Sauce over each potato cake, sprinkle generously with the buttery cornflakes, and finish with fresh chives.

Chef Jeff Tips

· The drier the potatoes, the crispier the finished cakes.

· Freshly shredded cheese melts smoother than pre-shredded cheese.

· Stir the sour cream into the sauce after removing it from the heat to keep it silky.

· Add the buttery cornflake sprinkle just before serving so it stays crisp and delivers that classic Utah 'celebration potato' crunch.