Loaded Breakfast Potato Cakes Benedict with Smith's Chef Jeff

Golden, crispy potato cakes piled high with smoky bacon, jammy eggs and silky hollandaise turn this Loaded Breakfast Potato Cakes Benedict into the kind of brunch that steals the whole weekend.

Potato Cakes

• 4 cups refrigerated shredded hash browns (Simply Potatoes style)

• 8 slices bacon, cooked crisp and crumbled

• 1 cup sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

• 3 green onions, thinly sliced

• 2 eggs, beaten

• ¾ cup panko breadcrumbs

• ½ tsp smoked paprika

• 1 tsp garlic powder

• ½ tsp kosher salt

• ½ tsp black pepper

• 2 tbsp butter

• 2 tbsp oil

Brown Butter Hatch Chile Hollandaise

• 3 egg yolks

• 1 tbsp lemon juice

• 1 tsp Dijon mustard

• ¼ tsp kosher salt

• ½ cup butter, browned

• 3 tbsp diced Hatch green chiles, drained

To Serve

• 6 fried or poached eggs

• Chives, sliced

• Reserved bacon crumbles

Directions

1. Place the refrigerated hash browns in a large bowl. Add the bacon, cheddar cheese, green onions, eggs, panko, smoked paprika, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Mix until evenly combined.

2. Divide the mixture into 6 equal portions and firmly shape into potato cakes about 3/4-inch thick.

3. Heat the butter and oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Cook the potato cakes for 4–5 minutes per side until deeply golden brown and crisp. Transfer to a wire rack.

4. To make the hollandaise, melt the butter in a small saucepan and continue cooking until golden brown and nutty smelling.

5. Add the egg yolks, lemon juice, Dijon mustard, salt, and 3 tablespoons of drained Hatch green chiles to a blender.

6. With the blender running, slowly drizzle in the hot browned butter until the hollandaise becomes smooth, thick, and creamy.

7. Cook the eggs to your preference. Fried eggs are easiest, while poached eggs provide a more classic Benedict presentation.

8. To serve, place a potato cake on each plate. Top with an egg, drizzle generously with Brown Butter Hatch Chile Hollandaise, and finish with chives and reserved bacon crumbles.

Chef Jeff Tips

• Refrigerated hash browns work best here because they hold together better than frozen hash browns.

• Form the cakes firmly so they stay intact during cooking.

• The browned butter adds a rich, nutty flavor that takes the hollandaise to the next level.

• For a milder hollandaise, start with 2 tablespoons Hatch green chiles. For more southwestern flavor, use the full 3 tablespoons.