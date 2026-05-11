Lemon pudding soufflé cakes with Smith's Chef Jeff

Nothing says Summer like the taste of lemon. And Smith's Chef Jeff has brought us a recipe to fulfill all of your lemon dreams.

Ingredients

• Butter cooking spray, as needed

• 2 large eggs, yolks and whites separated

• 2/3 cup buttermilk

• Zest and juice of 1 lemon

• 1/4 cup flour

• 2/3 cup sugar

• 1/4 tsp salt

• Fresh berries, for serving

• Powdered sugar, for garnish

Instructions

Preheat oven to 325°F. Spray (4) 6 oz ramekins with butter spray.

In a bowl, use a hand mixer to beat egg yolks, buttermilk, lemon zest, and juice until combined.

In another bowl, whisk flour, sugar, and salt. Add to wet ingredients and mix to combine.

In a separate clean bowl, whip egg whites to stiff peaks.

Gently fold egg whites into the batter using a spatula.

Divide batter evenly among ramekins.

Place ramekins in a 9x9 baking dish and add hot water halfway up the sides (water bath).

Bake 42–45 minutes, until golden.

Cool slightly, then carefully invert onto serving plates. Garnish with berries and powdered sugar.