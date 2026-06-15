Raspberry baked French toast with Smith's Chef Jeff

With pockets of creamy cream cheese, a hint of almond, and a luscious homemade raspberry syrup, it’s a make-ahead crowd-pleaser that tastes as stunning as it looks.

Ingredients

For the French Toast

· 1 loaf brioche or challah bread, cubed

· 8 oz cream cheese, cubed

· 8 large eggs

· 2 cups half-and-half

· 3/4 cup sugar

· 1 tsp vanilla extract

· 1/2 tsp almond extract

· 1/2 tsp kosher salt

· 2 Tbsp butter, melted

For the Raspberry Layer

· 2 cups fresh raspberries

· Zest of 1 lemon

· 2 Tbsp sugar, from the 3/4 cup listed above

For the Raspberry Syrup

· 2 cups raspberries

· 1/2 cup sugar

· 1/4 cup water

· 1 Tbsp lemon juice

Directions

· Preheat oven to 350°F and grease a 9x13 baking dish.

· In a bowl, toss raspberries with the lemon zest and 2 Tbsp of the sugar. Set aside.

· Spread half the bread cubes into the baking dish. Scatter over half the cream cheese and raspberry mixture. Repeat with remaining bread, cream cheese, and raspberries.

· Whisk together eggs, half-and-half, remaining sugar, vanilla, almond extract, salt, and melted butter until smooth.

· Pour custard evenly over the bread mixture, gently pressing down so the bread absorbs the liquid.

· Bake 40-45 minutes until golden brown and set in the center.

· Meanwhile, combine raspberries, sugar, water, and lemon juice in a saucepan over medium heat. Simmer 8-10 minutes until slightly thickened.

· Serve warm with raspberry syrup spooned over the top.