Raspberry baked French toast with Smith's Chef Jeff

With pockets of creamy cream cheese, a hint of almond, and a luscious homemade raspberry syrup, it’s a make-ahead crowd-pleaser that tastes as stunning as it looks.
Ingredients
For the French Toast
· 1 loaf brioche or challah bread, cubed
· 8 oz cream cheese, cubed
· 8 large eggs
· 2 cups half-and-half
· 3/4 cup sugar
· 1 tsp vanilla extract
· 1/2 tsp almond extract
· 1/2 tsp kosher salt
· 2 Tbsp butter, melted
For the Raspberry Layer
· 2 cups fresh raspberries
· Zest of 1 lemon
· 2 Tbsp sugar, from the 3/4 cup listed above
For the Raspberry Syrup
· 2 cups raspberries
· 1/2 cup sugar
· 1/4 cup water
· 1 Tbsp lemon juice
Directions
· Preheat oven to 350°F and grease a 9x13 baking dish.
· In a bowl, toss raspberries with the lemon zest and 2 Tbsp of the sugar. Set aside.
· Spread half the bread cubes into the baking dish. Scatter over half the cream cheese and raspberry mixture. Repeat with remaining bread, cream cheese, and raspberries.
· Whisk together eggs, half-and-half, remaining sugar, vanilla, almond extract, salt, and melted butter until smooth.
· Pour custard evenly over the bread mixture, gently pressing down so the bread absorbs the liquid.
· Bake 40-45 minutes until golden brown and set in the center.
· Meanwhile, combine raspberries, sugar, water, and lemon juice in a saucepan over medium heat. Simmer 8-10 minutes until slightly thickened.
· Serve warm with raspberry syrup spooned over the top.