Street corn skirt steak rice bowls with Smith's Chef Jeff

What's summer without a cookout with some steak? And Smith's Chef Jeff has brought us a bowl recipe that will fill those summer nights.
Ingredients – Chili Lime Skirt Steak
· 2 lbs skirt steak
· 2 tbsp olive oil
· Zest and juice of 1 lime
· 3 cloves garlic, minced
· 1 tsp cumin
· 1 tsp smoked paprika
· 1 tsp chili powder
· 1 tsp kosher salt
· 1/2 tsp black pepper
Ingredients – Cilantro Lime Rice
· 2 cups cooked jasmine rice
· Zest and juice of 1 lime
· 2 tbsp chopped cilantro
· Pinch kosher salt
Ingredients – Street Corn
· 3 cups corn kernels
· 1 tbsp butter
· 1/3 cup mayonnaise
· 1/2 cup cotija cheese
· Juice of 1 lime
· 1 tsp Tajín seasoning
· Salt and pepper to taste
Ingredients – Tajín Lime Crema & Garnish
· 1/2 cup sour cream
· Juice of 1/2 lime
· 1 tsp Tajín seasoning
· Splash water as needed
· Extra cotija cheese
· Fresh cilantro
· Lime wedges
Directions
· Marinate skirt steak with olive oil, lime zest and juice, garlic, cumin, smoked paprika, chili powder, salt, and pepper.
· Grill or sear steak over high heat until nicely charred, about 2–3 minutes per side. Rest briefly then slice thinly against the grain.
· Mix warm rice with lime zest, lime juice, cilantro, and a pinch of salt.
· Cook corn in butter until lightly charred.
· Mix charred corn with mayonnaise, cotija cheese, lime juice, Tajín, salt, and pepper.
· Stir together sour cream, lime juice, Tajín, and enough water to create a drizzle consistency.
· Build bowls with cilantro lime rice, sliced skirt steak, and street corn.
· Finish with Tajín lime crema, extra cotija cheese, cilantro, and lime wedges.