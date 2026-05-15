Street corn skirt steak rice bowls with Smith's Chef Jeff

What's summer without a cookout with some steak? And Smith's Chef Jeff has brought us a bowl recipe that will fill those summer nights.

Ingredients – Chili Lime Skirt Steak

· 2 lbs skirt steak

· 2 tbsp olive oil

· Zest and juice of 1 lime

· 3 cloves garlic, minced

· 1 tsp cumin

· 1 tsp smoked paprika

· 1 tsp chili powder

· 1 tsp kosher salt

· 1/2 tsp black pepper

Ingredients – Cilantro Lime Rice

· 2 cups cooked jasmine rice

· Zest and juice of 1 lime

· 2 tbsp chopped cilantro

· Pinch kosher salt

Ingredients – Street Corn

· 3 cups corn kernels

· 1 tbsp butter

· 1/3 cup mayonnaise

· 1/2 cup cotija cheese

· Juice of 1 lime

· 1 tsp Tajín seasoning

· Salt and pepper to taste

Ingredients – Tajín Lime Crema & Garnish

· 1/2 cup sour cream

· Juice of 1/2 lime

· 1 tsp Tajín seasoning

· Splash water as needed

· Extra cotija cheese

· Fresh cilantro

· Lime wedges

Directions

· Marinate skirt steak with olive oil, lime zest and juice, garlic, cumin, smoked paprika, chili powder, salt, and pepper.

· Grill or sear steak over high heat until nicely charred, about 2–3 minutes per side. Rest briefly then slice thinly against the grain.

· Mix warm rice with lime zest, lime juice, cilantro, and a pinch of salt.

· Cook corn in butter until lightly charred.

· Mix charred corn with mayonnaise, cotija cheese, lime juice, Tajín, salt, and pepper.

· Stir together sour cream, lime juice, Tajín, and enough water to create a drizzle consistency.

· Build bowls with cilantro lime rice, sliced skirt steak, and street corn.

· Finish with Tajín lime crema, extra cotija cheese, cilantro, and lime wedges.