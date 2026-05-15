Tabernacle Choir to perform at Hollywood Bowl with Donny Osmond

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square is releasing its first album in seven years, titled "This New Day," alongside an announcement of a summer tour to the Hollywood Bowl.

Music Director Mack Wilberg says "This New Day" is one of the most beautifully recorded projects the choir has completed. The choir has topped the Billboard charts 15 times and has earned multiple platinum and gold albums. Wilberg says he began thinking about the album during COVID, with the idea of bringing more peace to the world during uncertain times.

The album's 16 tracks are designed to be listened to from beginning to end as an immersive experience. Kelly Taylor, the choir's director of marketing, says the music invites reflection and connection.

"And I think the music on this, this new album is the kind of thing that causes some reflection, right? It allows your mind a little bit of time to wander to places that it needs. We always like to say the music of the choir helps us to connect with the divine as well, and I think this is a great vehicle to help do that," Taylor said.

Taylor says listeners should sit down, focus and listen to just three songs in a row, then see how they feel. "So yeah, unplug a little bit and feel something. I think that's what this music allows you to do," Taylor said.

The album release coincides with the announcement of the choir's Hollywood Bowl tour this summer. The performances are part of the choir's ongoing Songs of Hope tour.

"We're really continuing our Songs of Hope tour. The message that has been shared is really much like the album too," Taylor said.

The Hollywood Bowl concerts feature several high-profile performers, including Donny Osmond, 16-time Grammy winner David Foster, Katherine McPhee of American Idol fame, and actors and singers Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelis, who performed with the choir during its 2025 Christmas concerts.

"All people that the choir has worked with in the past, but I think bring a real special mix for that evening. I think it's going to be incredible," Taylor said.

Proceeds from the Hollywood Bowl performances benefit charities focused on a global cause. "All of these charities are helping to care for women and children worldwide," Taylor said.

The performances run two nights, June 24 and 25. Tickets are available at hollywoodbowl.com.

"This New Day" is available on major streaming platforms and as a physical CD at Deseret Book.