Utah pools and lakes urge drowning prevention as Summer recreation begins

SALT LAKE CITY — From pools to the nearly 1.5 million acres of lake water, Utah has many opportunities for people to swim and recreate in water. But with this kind of recreation, safety is key.

According to the Utah Department of Health and Human Services, 31 Utahns die from drowning each year, and 29% of the Utah drowning deaths are children aged 0-18.

“Actually, a huge percent of our drowning is from adults,” Jenny Soifua, the aquatics manager at Cottonwood Heights Parks and Recreation, said. “So we really are trying to make sure that everyone is wearing their life jackets.”

So to prevent drowning, local pools, lifeguards, and communities are urging people to learn all the safety tips, like wearing a life jacket.

Trish Hull, the chair of the Utah Drowning Prevention Coalition, said whether it’s a lake or a pool, you never know what condition the current is or your own body, so it’s always good to be prepared. “You may think you’re a great swimmer, but you don’t know what’s going to happen,” she said. “Something could pull you under, or if they’re tired, or if something happens, like if a boat catches fire.”

During swim lessons, students learn skills like ‘Reach or Throw, don’t go’, which is where someone throws a floatation device to a person that is in active distress to help them stay afloat and bring them to safety.

Hull said it’s important that parents never stop watching their kids in the water, even if there are lifeguards present. Adults can become certified water watchers through Safe Kids to help adults always keep an eye on the kids and take turns watching them.

“Nine out of 10 child drownings happen when an adult is present,” Hull said. “So we have a water watcher program where you promise to share with other adults that for 15 minutes you do nothing but watch the kids. You don’t read on your phone or talk with somebody. Your attention is only on the kids. And then after 15 minutes, they pass it on to another adult.”

If certified in the Water Watcher program, you receive a card that means you’re a certified responsible adult. You pass the card to other adults in your group to make sure that kids are being watched at all times. To apply to be a water watcher, you can find that link here.

Another tip for those experiencing distress in the water is to float on their backs.

Madie Durrant is the aquatic programs manager at Cottonwood Heights Parks and Recreation, and she said one of the things they teach in swim lessons is how to float and how to find a good fit for a life jacket.

“Floating on your back gives you a few seconds to get some air and figure out how to call for help,” Durrant said. “The other thing that we teach in lessons is how to identify the lifeguard, that they aren’t scary to talk to, and you can call for help when you need it.”

Durrant and Hull said swim lessons are key. Cottonwood Heights Parks and Recreation offer swim lessons for all ages throughout the summer, which can be found here.

The Utah Drowning Prevention Coalition works all year round to educate people about drowning and water safety.

On September 23rd, the organization will host a golf tournament to raise funds for its work. People can apply as a team or as a single player to join the golf tournament here.