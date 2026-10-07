Snelgrove Ice Cream has a special and spooky October menu.

Snelgrove Ice Cream has been serving up scoops in Utah since 1929, they even served ice cream to two sitting U.S. presidents.

They are ready for Halloween with a special October menu.

Jenny Hardman talked with co-owner Andrea Snelgrove (the ice cream shop was founded by her husband's great-grandfather) about their offerings.

You can get Monster Mash Sprinkles added to any cone or cup.

Snelgrove's is also offering a Vampire Blood Draw, which is a syringe filled with strawberry puree that you can decorate your ice cream with - and the syringe is yours to take home.

Plus, they are also selling Ghost Cups which are cute little ghosts made with marshmallow fluff that you can add onto any drink, float or shake.

Plus, there are seasonal flavors for a limited time: Coconut Horchata, Pumpkin Pie and Apple Pie à la Mode

Andrea says Snelgrove is saving families the errands and supplies to make a fun and photogenic family memory together!

Find a location and learn more at snelgroveicecream.com.