SWALTY: Sweet & Salty Fall Recipes to Make This Season

Fall is all about big flavors — cozy, sweet, savory and everything in between. And sometimes, the best combinations are the ones that bring a little bit of both.

Today, Ashley Hawk, MS, RD is pairing two fall-friendly ingredients — POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice and Wonderful Pistachios — to create a collection of sweet-and-salty recipes that are perfect for everything from breakfast to snacking to entertaining.

We're calling it SWALTY: sweet + salty.

From pomegranate overnight oats and pumpkin-pistachio bites to maple pistachio bites, a whipped feta board and a festive pomegranate spritzer, these recipes show just how versatile these two ingredients can be.

Why POM Wonderful + Wonderful Pistachios?

POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice brings bright, naturally tart flavor and a beautiful ruby-red color to both sweet and savory recipes. An 8-ounce serving provides more than 700mg of polyphenol antioxidants and is a good source of potassium, with no added sugar.

Wonderful Pistachios add crunch, flavor and nutrition. One ounce provides 6 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber, making them an easy way to add plant-based protein and fiber to everything from breakfast to a snack board.

Together, they make a surprisingly versatile fall pairing — and a great way to think beyond the usual seasonal recipes.

Pomegranate Overnight Oats

Sweet + tart + creamy = an easy make-ahead breakfast.

Ingredients

½ cup old-fashioned rolled oats

1 tablespoon chia seeds

4 ounces POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice

4 ounces unsweetened plant-based milk

1–2 teaspoons maple syrup, optional

Fresh pomegranate arils, for topping

Chopped Wonderful Pistachios, for topping

Directions

Add the oats and chia seeds to a jar or container with a lid. Pour in the pomegranate juice and plant-based milk. Add maple syrup if you'd like a little extra sweetness. Stir well until everything is combined. Cover and refrigerate overnight, or for at least 4 hours. Stir before serving and top with fresh pomegranate arils and chopped pistachios.

Ashley’s tip: The pomegranate juice gives these overnight oats a beautiful color and a bright flavor that keeps them from tasting overly sweet.

Pumpkin Pistachio Bites

A naturally sweet, chewy fall snack made with pumpkin, dates, oats and crunchy pistachios.

Ingredients

1 cup old-fashioned rolled oats

½ cup Wonderful Pistachios No Shells Unsalted

½ cup 100% pumpkin puree

6–8 Medjool dates, pitted

¼ teaspoon sea salt

½ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice, optional

Directions

Add the dates and pumpkin puree to a food processor and blend until the dates are broken down and the mixture is mostly smooth. Add the oats, pistachios, sea salt and pumpkin pie spice. Pulse until the mixture comes together and the pistachios are finely chopped, but still leave a little texture. If the mixture feels too soft or sticky, add another tablespoon or two of oats. Scoop into tablespoon-sized portions and roll into balls. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes before serving.

Ashley’s tip: These are a great make-ahead snack. Keep them refrigerated and grab one when you want something sweet, nutty and satisfying.

Maple Pistachio Bites

A simple, naturally nutty bite with just a few ingredients.

Ingredients

1 cup Wonderful Pistachios No Shells Unsalted

½ cup old-fashioned rolled oats

¼ cup pure maple syrup

Pinch of sea salt

Directions

Add the pistachios and oats to a food processor. Pulse until finely ground, but still slightly textured. Add maple syrup and sea salt. Pulse until the mixture forms a sticky dough. Scoop into tablespoon-sized portions and roll into balls. Refrigerate for 30 minutes to firm up.

Optional: Roll the finished bites in finely chopped pistachios for extra crunch.

Whipped Feta Pistachio Board

Creamy, crunchy and colorful — an easy appetizer for fall entertaining.

Whipped Feta Ingredients

8 ounces feta cheese

½ cup plain Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1–2 tablespoons water, as needed

Freshly cracked black pepper

For the Board

Wonderful Pistachios In-Shell

Fresh pomegranate arils

Sliced apples or pears

Grapes

Crackers or toasted pita

Fresh herbs, optional

Directions

Add feta, Greek yogurt, olive oil and lemon juice to a food processor. Blend until smooth and creamy, adding water a little at a time until you reach your desired consistency. Spread the whipped feta onto a large serving platter or board. Arrange the pistachios, fruit, pomegranate arils and crackers around the feta. Finish with freshly cracked black pepper and fresh herbs, if desired.

Ashley’s hosting tip: Keep the pistachios in their shells. It makes the board more visually interesting and gives guests something fun to crack open while they snack.

POM Pomegranate Spritzer

A simple, festive sip with plenty of fall color.

Ingredients

4 ounces POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice

4 ounces sparkling water

½ ounce fresh lime juice

Ice

Pomegranate arils, for garnish

Lime wheel, for garnish

Fresh mint, optional

Directions

Fill a glass with ice. Add the pomegranate juice and lime juice. Top with sparkling water. Give it a gentle stir. Garnish with pomegranate arils, a lime wheel and fresh mint.

For entertaining: Multiply the recipe and serve it in a pitcher. Add the sparkling water right before serving so it stays bubbly.

A Little Nutrition to Go With the Flavor

The goal isn't to make fall food “perfect.” It's about finding simple ways to add more variety, flavor and nutrition to foods you're already enjoying.

Wonderful Pistachios: One ounce provides 6 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber, making them a convenient way to add plant-based protein, fiber and crunch to everything from breakfast to a snack board.

POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice: An 8-ounce serving provides more than 700mg of polyphenol antioxidants and is a good source of potassium. It is also made without added sugar.

And perhaps the best part of SWALTY? Sweet and salty don't have to compete — they can make each other taste even better.

Keep the SWALTY Going

For more recipe inspiration, seasonal ideas and entertaining tips, follow POM Wonderful and Wonderful Pistachios on Instagram:

POM Wonderful: @POMWonderfulWonderful Pistachios: @WonderfulPistachios

You can also find more recipe inspiration from POM Wonderful and Wonderful Pistachios online.