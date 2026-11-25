The Planet Fun Store at Clark Planetarium is one of the most unique toy stores in Utah.

Jenny Hardman talked with Justin B. Anderson, Director of Marketing & Development, who says they have space-inspired gifts as well as other things you won't find any where else.

Many of them will pique your child's interest and stimulate thought, without them realizing they are learning as they play.

They have everything from astronaut stuffies to brain teasers, and other games, plus some clothing.

You'll notice Planetarium workers sporting t-shirts with their Winter Solstice campaign logo on them. Justin says they're getting ready for longer days and warmer weather.

The Planetarium is open 363 days a year, only closed on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.

You can learn more at clarkplanetarium.org.