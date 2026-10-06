You can help us "Scare Away Hunger" with Nightfall Halloween Park

You can help us Scare Away Hunger by visiting NightFall Halloween Park: Donate canned or non-perishable food, and get $3 off!

Jenny Hardman stopped by Nightfall in West Jordan which opened 26 years ago with the Crazy Corn Maze.

The Maze has 10 acres of corn and is family-friendly. You even can have strollers in the Maze.

It's big enough to get lost in for hours (if you want to).

The Crazy Corn Maze is one of three main attractions at Nightfall.

For older kids and adults, there's a Night Stalker Haunted Trail where you encounter scary clowns, chainsaws and more creatures.

Finally, there's Fright Lights which is an interactive area where there's music and dancing.

They also offer treats, meals and drinks plus games for the kids.

Jenny suggests coming early to enjoy the Maze and the beautiful area, and then staying until dark for the scares.

Nightfall is teaming up with us here at Fox 13, along with Rancho Markets and Granite Credit Union for Scare Away Hunger benefitting the Utah Food Bank.

If you bring non-perishable or canned food items, you can get $3 off.

You can learn more at thecrazycornmaze.com and fox13now.com/scarehunger.