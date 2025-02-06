1 dead in SUV rollover on I-15 near Point of the Mountain

LEHI, Utah — One person was killed Thursday in a rollover accident on northbound Interstate 15 near Point of the Mountain, with cleanup expected to last a few hours.

Watch LIVE below as crews work scene of fatal I-15 rollover:

A man driving an SUV was involved in a multi-vehicle crash at the Salt Lake and Utah county lines just before noon. The unidentified man died at the scene.

The Utah Highway Patrol is currently investigating the accident, which is expected to take up to three hours.

Four right-hand lanes of I-15 are currently closed, although two left lands are still open.