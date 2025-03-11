2 seriously injured in RV crash in Orem that stopped traffic on I-15

OREM, Utah — Two people have been seriously injured in an accident involving a motorhome on Interstate 15 in Orem, with the resulting crash backing up traffic in the southbound lanes.

Live video below shows traffic backed up on I-15 in Orem following RV accident:

The Utah Highway Patrol said the motorhome that was pulling an SUV went off to the right of the highway near University Parkway and hit a concrete barrier. The RV rolled onto its side, while the SUV went over the barrier.

Two of the passengers inside the motorhome were transported to the hospital in serious condition.

All southbound lanes of the highway at University Parkway are closed except for the HOV lane.