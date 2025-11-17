84-year-old dies in Layton crash believed to be caused by medical episode

LAYTON, Utah — An 84-year-old man is dead following a crash in Layton early Monday morning. The name of the victim isn't being released at this time.

According to the Layton City Police Department, the crash happened near the intersection of North Hill Field Road and West 1000 North at around 5:00 a.m. Officers say the man ran into a large traffic pole while traveling north on Hill Field Road.

First responders attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful as the victim was declared dead at the hospital. Police tell FOX 13 News they believe the driver suffered a medical episode, which led to the crash.

The area where the crash happened is expected to be closed for a few hours while an investigation takes place.