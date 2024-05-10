Beware! Getting to SLC Airport will be difficult this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — Airports are usually the nadir of traveling anywhere these days, but just getting to the Salt Lake City International Airport will be the real hassle this weekend.

Starting Friday at 8 p.m., the Utah Department of Transportation will close the ramp from northbound Interstate 215 to the airport so that crews can conduct bridge maintenance. The project is expected to last five days, with UDOT hoping to reopen the ramp on Tuesday, May 14 at 5 p.m.

During the 5-day period, crews will repair and replace the driving surface on the ramp.

Those flying out of Salt Lake City are urged to leave early or take TRAX to the airport.

In addition, the eastbound I-80 ramp to northbound I-215 will be closed Friday night through early Monday morning, with the ramp scheduled to reopen ahead of the morning commute.

UDOT crews will be working throughout the summer to perform maintenance on 62 Salt Lake County bridges.

“The last two winters have been really hard on our bridges,” said UDOT Regional Director Robert Stewart. “These maintenance projects allow us to get the most out of these bridges, which not only saves us money, but gives drivers a better commute every day.”