Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Heavy rain through Provo burn scar forces road closures, all homes safe

Provo roads closed due to heavy rains
Posted
and last updated

PROVO, Utah — Heavy rain over the last 24 hours has forced the closure of Provo roads as water was sent through the burn scar left after the Buckley Draw Fire.

Live video below shows road closures along Provo burn scar:

Slate Canyon Drive and Nevada Avenue have both been closed by Provo officials on Monday. It's not known when those roads will reopen.

Video shared on social media shows water accumulating against barriers at the bottom of the scar.

While the roads are closed, the city said all homes are safe from flooding "thanks to preventive measures."

Last month, a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel took the brunt of a mudslide that followed the Buckley Draw Fire, with feet of mud making its way inside the building.

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere