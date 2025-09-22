Heavy rain through Provo burn scar forces road closures, all homes safe

PROVO, Utah — Heavy rain over the last 24 hours has forced the closure of Provo roads as water was sent through the burn scar left after the Buckley Draw Fire.

Live video below shows road closures along Provo burn scar:

Slate Canyon Drive and Nevada Avenue have both been closed by Provo officials on Monday. It's not known when those roads will reopen.

Video shared on social media shows water accumulating against barriers at the bottom of the scar.

🌧️ Heavy rain sent water through the Buckley Draw burn scar, but all homes are safe thanks to preventive measures. 🚧 Slate Canyon Dr. & Nevada Ave. closed for now. Big thanks to our crews for protecting Provo! 👏 pic.twitter.com/MJmlEdWC80 — Provo City (@provocity) September 22, 2025

While the roads are closed, the city said all homes are safe from flooding "thanks to preventive measures."

Last month, a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel took the brunt of a mudslide that followed the Buckley Draw Fire, with feet of mud making its way inside the building.