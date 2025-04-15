No injuries despite semi cab separating from truck in I-15 accident involving tractor

TERMONTON, Utah — Incredibly, no one was injured in an accident in which a semi truck crashed into the back of a farm tractor sitting on the shoulder of Interstate 15 in Tremonton.

Watch LIVE below as traffic remains impacted following semi accident:

What made the no injury report even more amazing was that the semi cab actually separated from the truck following the impact.

The Utah Highway Patrol said the tractor was partially blocking the right lane on I-15, affecting northbound traffic when the semi truck attempted to swerve. Instead, the truck hit the tractor and crashed off the highway.

Utah Highway Patrol Farm tractor sits on shoulder of I-15 near Tremonton following accident

Traffic has been impacted by the accident as crews clean up the site located near mile marker 382 just west of the city.