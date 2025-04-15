Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

No injuries despite semi cab separating from truck in I-15 accident involving tractor

truck tractor crash.png
Utah Highway Patrol
Semi truck cab seen after I-15 crash involving tractor
truck tractor crash.png
Posted
and last updated

TERMONTON, Utah — Incredibly, no one was injured in an accident in which a semi truck crashed into the back of a farm tractor sitting on the shoulder of Interstate 15 in Tremonton.

Watch LIVE below as traffic remains impacted following semi accident:

What made the no injury report even more amazing was that the semi cab actually separated from the truck following the impact.

The Utah Highway Patrol said the tractor was partially blocking the right lane on I-15, affecting northbound traffic when the semi truck attempted to swerve. Instead, the truck hit the tractor and crashed off the highway.

truck tractor crash
Farm tractor sits on shoulder of I-15 near Tremonton following accident

Traffic has been impacted by the accident as crews clean up the site located near mile marker 382 just west of the city.

truck tractor crash
Semi truck sits off I-15 after collision with tractor near Tremonton.

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere