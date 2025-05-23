Woman dies after being struck by semi on I-15 in Washington City

WASHINGTON CITY, Utah — Southbound I-15 was closed for about an hour at Exit 12 following a semitruck striking a female pedestrian, killing them, on the interstate. The name of the victim hasn't been released.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, all of southbound I-15 was closed off, with traffic being diverted onto the exit following the crash. The roadway reopened around 7:30 a.m.

What led to the crash isn't currently known. Utah Highway Patrol officials say they haven't found any vehicles in the area, and they don't know where the woman came from.

FOX 13 News is in contact with officials and will update this article when we learn more.