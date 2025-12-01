Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNORTHERN UTAH

Actions

Highway 6 reopens after multiple crashes along Spanish Fork Canyon

Crash stops traffic in Spanish Fork Canyon
FOX 13 News
Crash stops traffic in Spanish Fork Canyon
Posted
and last updated

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Traffic has been stopped in both directions of travel after a crash on a Utah County highway on Sunday evening.

The incident was reported to have occurred around 4:58 p.m. on the westbound side of Highway 6 at milepost 208, in Spanish Fork Canyon.

Officials report multiple crashes between milepost 202 to Soldier Summit, and ask the public to plan for heavy delays and periods of stopped traffic.

Both lanes of traffic have been reopened as of 5:35 p.m.

The circumstances surrounding the crash, how many vehicles were involved, and the conditions of the people involved are not confirmed at this time.

A similar incident at this same area occurred on November 16, involving a fatal crash between a semi-truck and a pickup truck that left one person dead at the scene.

Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates on this breaking news story.

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere