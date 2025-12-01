Highway 6 reopens after multiple crashes along Spanish Fork Canyon

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Traffic has been stopped in both directions of travel after a crash on a Utah County highway on Sunday evening.

The incident was reported to have occurred around 4:58 p.m. on the westbound side of Highway 6 at milepost 208, in Spanish Fork Canyon.

Officials report multiple crashes between milepost 202 to Soldier Summit, and ask the public to plan for heavy delays and periods of stopped traffic.

Both lanes of traffic have been reopened as of 5:35 p.m.

🚨Update: There are multiple crashes along US-6 between MP 202 and 210/Tucker to Soldier Summit.

Drivers should plan for heavy delays and periods of stopped traffic as crews work to clear vehicles from blocking. pic.twitter.com/5AV2Mc3JfU — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) December 1, 2025

The circumstances surrounding the crash, how many vehicles were involved, and the conditions of the people involved are not confirmed at this time.

A similar incident at this same area occurred on November 16, involving a fatal crash between a semi-truck and a pickup truck that left one person dead at the scene.

