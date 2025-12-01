Springville school asks students to wear 'best dress' in honor of Anneka Wilson

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — As students and staff prepare to return to class on Monday following the Thanksgiving holiday, Springville High School is set to mourn the loss of one of their own.

Anneka Wilson was one of two 18 years olds killed over the weekend when a suspected drunk driver heading the wrong way on Interstate 15, slammed head on in another vehicle, killing her and her boyfriend, Leo Shepherd.

Wilson and Shepherd were on their way to Idaho to visit her aunt when they were struck and killed.

Ahead of the return to class, Springville High School shared its condolences over the death of Wilson, who was a student at the school.

"We were deeply saddened to learn of the unexpected passing of Anneka Wilson. We are thinking of her family, friends, classmates, and all who loved her during this difficult time," the school posted to social media on Sunday.

School leadership said grief counselors will be available on campus on Monday for any students or staff who may need support.

Springville's chapter of the Future Farmers of America urged all students and staff "to wear their best dress" to honor Wilson on Monday.

Being a part of FFA and close to animals was an important part of Wilson's life, with her brother writing immediately after her death that Anneka "loved being outdoors, riding horses, but there was nothing that she loved more then her dog, that was her best friend."

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Wilson's family cover the expenses for Anneka's funeral.

The driver of the wrong-way vehicle, Jose Jimenez, suffered only minor injuries and has been arrested and faces two charges of automobile homicide, driving under the influence and wrong way driving, and violation of his learner's permit.