Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Semi driver injured following fire on southbound I-15

Semi driver injured following fire on southbound I-15
Posted
and last updated

IRON COUNTY, Utah — Crews are working to clear the scene of a semi fire on Interstate 15 in Iron County. Utah Highway Patrol says the semi's driver was injured in the fire, and Life Flight has been called to assist.

The fire happened on the on-ramp to southbound I-15, where the Interstate and State Route 20 intersect, about 14 miles south of Beaver.

What started the fire isn't currently known. Utah Highway Patrol says the semi was parked on the shoulder of the ramp when a witness reported the engine on fire, which quickly spread to the cabin.

Troopers say the semi appears to have been hauling candles.

FOX 13 News has reached out to officials for more information and will update this article when we learn more.

Recent Southern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere