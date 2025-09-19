Semi driver injured following fire on southbound I-15

IRON COUNTY, Utah — Crews are working to clear the scene of a semi fire on Interstate 15 in Iron County. Utah Highway Patrol says the semi's driver was injured in the fire, and Life Flight has been called to assist.

The fire happened on the on-ramp to southbound I-15, where the Interstate and State Route 20 intersect, about 14 miles south of Beaver.

What started the fire isn't currently known. Utah Highway Patrol says the semi was parked on the shoulder of the ramp when a witness reported the engine on fire, which quickly spread to the cabin.

Troopers say the semi appears to have been hauling candles.

FOX 13 News has reached out to officials for more information and will update this article when we learn more.