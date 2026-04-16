Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
45  WX Alerts
Traffic

Actions

Semi truck blows over onto SUV driving on I-15; forces highway shutdown

Semi Truck Tipped.png
Utah Highway Patrol
Photos show semi truck that toppled onto car on I-15 in Millard County on Thursday, April 16, 2026.
Semi Truck Tipped.png
Posted

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah — A driver miraculously escaped injury Thursday after a semi truck blew over and toppled onto an SUV heading south on Interstate 15 in Millard County.

Due to the accident, all traffic has been shut down on southbound I-15 at mile marker 144 near Kanosh.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the semi was empty at the time of the accident, and the truck driver suffered minor injuries.

A tow truck is en route to assist in clearing the highway so that it can be reopened.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story

Recent Central Utah Stories

 

fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere