Semi truck blows over onto SUV driving on I-15; forces highway shutdown

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah — A driver miraculously escaped injury Thursday after a semi truck blew over and toppled onto an SUV heading south on Interstate 15 in Millard County.

Due to the accident, all traffic has been shut down on southbound I-15 at mile marker 144 near Kanosh.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the semi was empty at the time of the accident, and the truck driver suffered minor injuries.

A tow truck is en route to assist in clearing the highway so that it can be reopened.

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