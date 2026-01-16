Traffic Alert: UDOT officials closing US-189 in Provo Canyon this weekend

PROVO, Utah — Drivers who travel through Provo Canyon on US-189 should expect delays starting Saturday night and going through Sunday morning. Utah Department of Transportation officials say they will be closing the road for overnight work.

On Saturday, January 17, at 9:30 p.m., crews will begin closing lanes on U.S. Route 189 between Main Canyon Road in Wallsburg and the intersection of State Route 113 in Charleston.

A full closure of the road is expected to begin at 10:00 p.m. and last until Sunday at 4:00 a.m.

UDOT says the closure will allow crews to safely excavate the steep hillside where new northbound lanes will be shifted. Since late December, crews have been conducting blasting and excavation work. Daily closures of US-189 from 10:00 -10:50 a.m. every Monday-Thursday began in January and are expected to last through the end of February.

Following the full overnight closure, traffic will shift into one-way alternating traffic with flaggers until 9:00 a.m. This will, according to UDOT, allow crews space to clean off the road and repair any temporary barrier fencing that is damaged in the excavation.

Construction schedules are subject to change.