Two pedestrians struck by vehicles in Utah in matter of hours

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Two pedestrians in Utah are in critical condition following being struck by vehicles within a matter of hours.

The first incident happened in Hurricane at 12:54 p.m., at the intersection of 700 West and State Street.

Officers say a 66-year-old woman was struck by a truck while she was in the crosswalk. The victim was unconscious when first responders arrived and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The victim's identity hasn't been revealed.

The crash remains under investigation.

Hours later, at 10:30 p.m., officers in South Salt Lake were called to 3900 South and 700 West for another pedestrian who was struck.

Investigators say the woman was estimated to be in her 30s or 40s. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Detectives say while there is a crosswalk in the area, they aren't sure the victim was in the crosswalk at the time of the crash. The driver is cooperating with police.