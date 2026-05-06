UDOT reducing US-6 to one lane for several months due to interchange project

THISTLE, Utah — Drivers heading up and down US-6 should be prepared for delays over the next several months as Utah Department of Transportation officials announced they are reducing the roadway to one lane in each direction.

Starting Friday at 7:00 a.m., two miles of US-6 near Thistle Junction (the US-6 and US-89 intersection) will be reduced to one lane in each direction, and will remain that way 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including holidays.

The closures are scheduled to be in place until November 15.

Officials claim the project will reduce the risk of crashes at one of the state's busiest highway junctions.

During construction, workers will add a new grade-separated interchange, which will separate turning traffic from the high speeds of US-6. That they claim will reduce the risk of serious crashes.

On typical weekends, UDOT traffic engineers say eastbound drivers should expect moderate delays. Similar delays will impact westbound drivers on Sunday afternoons and evenings.

Memorial Day weekend delays:

Eastbound US-6: Expect up to 1.5 hours of additional delay on Friday, May 22, between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., with peak delays occurring between 2 and 7 p.m.

Eastbound US-6: Expect up to 30 minutes of additional delay on Saturday, May 23, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Westbound US-6: Expect up to 1.5 hours of additional delay on Monday, May 25, between 10:30 a.m. and 10 p.m., with peak delays occurring between 2 and 10 p.m.

“This will slow things down, especially on holiday weekends, and we know that’s frustrating,” UDOT Project Manager Eric Rasband said. “But getting this project done will save lives. This interchange is built to reduce serious crashes on US-6, and getting it done before winter is critical."

Construction schedules are subject to change due to weather and other factors. You can find the latest updates here.