UDOT temporarily closing these freeway ramps in Davis, Salt Lake counties this weekend for construction

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation is closing several interstate ramps this weekend.

The ramp from I-215 eastbound to southbound I-15, along with the 7200 South on-ramp to southbound I-15, will close Saturday at 10 p.m. for repaving operations. They will reopen Monday at 5 a.m.

The southbound I-215 ramp between Legacy Parkway and I-15 will also be closed for new lane striping from Saturday at 11 p.m. to Sunday at 8 a.m.

Then on Sunday, UDOT is closing the northbound I-215 ramp between Legacy Parkway and I-15. This work is part of the enhanced freeway striping project, which replaces lane markings with new, wider lines designed for higher visibility and reflectivity.

More information and real-time updates can be found at udottraffic.utah.gov.