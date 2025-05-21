Why northbound I-15 will be down to one lane in southern Utah over the next month

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Travelers in southern Utah can expect some delays on northbound I-15 in Washington County as UDOT officials work to repair a bridge. The Browse interchange bridge was damaged when an excavator operator forgot to lower its arm before transporting it.

Due to the repairs, northbound I-15 will be reduced to one lane from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. through the end of June. Work will be suspended with all lanes open over the Memorial Day weekend.

The bridge is located just 30 miles north of the Utah/Arizona border at Exit 30.

Following the initial collision, engineers with the Utah Department of Transportation determined the interchange would remain open but required repairs. Now, workers are trying to splice the old, undamaged rebar inside the beams with new rebar to replace what was damaged.

“We are performing these repairs to return the beam to its original capacity and durability, while at the same time limiting the overall impact that a bridge replacement would impose,” UDOT Bridge Management Engineer Becky Nix said. “We take a great deal of pride in keeping our bridges up to date, up to standards, and in good health.”

All construction schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.