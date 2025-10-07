Why UDOT is shutting down Little Cottonwood Road Tuesday night

SANDY, Utah — Drivers who take SR_209, also known as Little Cottonwood Road, will have to be prepared for the road to be closed starting Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m.

The Utah Department of Transportation says that the road closure will allow workers with Rocky Mountain Power to remove power lines in the area.

Sandy City Government

Due to the ongoing work, State Route 209 will be closed from Wasatch Boulevard to the mouth of Little Cottonwood Canyon at the 209/210 junction. The closure starts at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday and will reopen at Noon Wednesday.

Officials expect travel delays due to the detours in the area. Local traffic for the road will be allowed.