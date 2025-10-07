State of Emergency declared after dozens of Salt Lake City homes flooded

SALT LAKE CITY — A State of Emergency has been declared by Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall after dozens of homes in a westside neighborhood were flooded during heavy downpours over the weekend.

The most rainfall recorded in a single day in the city in more than 124 years dropped over two and a half inches of rain in just 14 hours between Friday and Saturday. City officials told FOX 13 News that the massive downpour in such a short period of time was more than storm drains could handle.

Due to the flooding, the mayor's office reported more than two dozen homes were damaged in the neighborhood near 2000 West and 800 North.

Mendenhall said the 30-day State of Emergency order will allow greater flexibility to the city to request and provide aid to those impacted by the flooding. It will give the green light for the city and residents to receive any state or federal recovery funds if they become available.

"The City can access additional resources and move faster to support the families affected,” said Mayor Mendenhall in a statement. “It allows us to direct more city resources into cleanup, work hand-in-hand with the County and State, and open the door to financial assistance that could ease the burden for residents whose homes were damaged.”

On Monday, frustrated residents said they wanted answers as to why city works failed to prevent the flooding and what's being done so it doesn't happen again.

“The city storm drains couldn't drain it fast enough," said Kade Moncur, the division director of Salt Lake County Flood Control. "The drainage ditches behind the neighborhoods couldn't move it quick enough.”

Moncor added that pump stations in the county are scheduled to be upgraded within the next year, but admitted that the risk of the improved stations being overwhelmed will still exist.

"...there's really no great solution to everything," he said, "but there always can be improvements.”

Residents who were impacted by the flooding and have questions about available resources are being told to contact Salt Lake City Emergency Management Captain Tom Simons at 801-251-6730.