Juvenile detained in Washington following Ben Lomond High School bomb threat

OGDEN, Utah — A juvenile in Washington state has been detained in connection with a bomb threat that forced an evacuation of Ben Lomond High School in Ogden last week.

The Ogden Police Department said the unidentified juvenile suspect was detained following an investigation into Thursday's incident, which forced the school to be placed on lockdown.

No explosives were discovered after a search of the school prompted by the threat that was received just after 8:30 a.m. At the time, police immediately said they were not investigating the incident as a hoax, but as an actual security threat.

"This is beyond the scope of a hoax," said Ogden Police Capt Tim Scott on Thursday.

Ogden officials discuss bomb threat at Ben Lomond High School:

FULL BRIEFING: Ogden officials discuss bomb threat at local high school

No information on what led to the identification and detainment of the juvenile has been released, but Ogden Police said its investigation remains active.

“The safety of our students and schools will always remain a top priority,” said Ogden Police Chief Jake Sube. “The swift and coordinated response to this threat highlights the professionalism and readiness of our School Resource Officers, investigative teams, and tactical units. The successful identification and apprehension of the suspect affirms our unwavering commitment to protecting our schools and community.”