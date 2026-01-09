Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Woman dies after falling over I-84 barrier while assisting accident in Weber Canyon

Westbound Weber Canyon closed due to fatal crash involving multiple vehicles
Posted
and last updated

UINTAH, Utah — Multiple lanes of Interstate 84 through Weber Canyon were closed Friday after an incident in which a woman was killed while trying to help in the aftermath of a crash on the highway.

Following an accident in the westbound lanes at milepost 96, a man and a woman in a truck stopped to assist. While helping with the incident, the Utah Highway Patrol said the woman went over a highway barrier and fell to her death.

Due to the fatality, multiple lanes through the canyon were closed. As of 8:40 a.m., all lanes have reopened.

It's not known why the woman went over the barrier, and she has not been identified.

