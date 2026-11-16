University of Utah hockey team balances life on and off ice

SALT LAKE CITY — This month's edition of Utah Hockey Heroes takes us to the University of Utah, where it's hockey team has a mixture of veteran and younger players all balancing college life and athletics.

"What's special about our program is we're completely self-funded as a club program," Utah hockey head coach Morgan Feenie said about his team, which plays in the American Collegiate Hockey Association. "These guys all pay their own way. On top of being student-athletes, they all typically have day jobs. They're going to school full time. They're on the ice four days a week, not including our games, but that translates to me being able to coach the most passionate individuals."

The players explained how they're able to sustain the load of all their commitments.

"It can be a lot sometimes," Utah hockey goaltender Garrett Fuller explained. "(In) November, we're on the road every weekend, so it can be a lot, but (it) being my senior year, you kind of figure things out as you go, so I think it's nice to be able to help the younger guys figure out how to balance everything."

"It's been awesome, and it's really nice because if it's school or if it's just life things, you always have someone there supporting you, and so that's been like the best part," Paul Waldhouser, a forward on Utah hockey, said about his team.

That togetherness has translated to a strong culture both on and off the ice.

"They are just so close-knit," Feenie said. "We do really feel like a family. Guys care for one another. We support one another. Just how close this group is, it's translating to our on-ice performance as well."

They hope that camaraderie results in another trip to nationals and a chance to win it all come March.

"We've been to nationals the past two years and haven't gotten the result we wanted," Fuller explained. "I think there's that drive there, you know. It's tough to get there, and we've seen we can win at nationals, but now we want to take that next step."

"We enjoy the process," Utah hockey forward Gion Coray said about how the team is able to find success at a high level. "We're taking it step by step, day by day. It's nice to see nationals at the end of the year on your calendar, but we can't really worry about it too much right now. I just have to focus on what's ahead of us, what's in the moment, and really just enjoy that."

The team's on the road the rest of November but returns home for a series Dec. 4-5.